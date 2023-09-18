Whitney Rose ‘Reset’ Marriage With Husband Justin

The trailer for Season 4 of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City showed marital discord between Whitney Rose and her husband, Justin Rose. The couple has subjected us to some cringe moments over the years. Will I ever stop seeing that body painting/booty spanking moment?

But after Justin lost his job because of Whitney filming RHOSLC, their marriage hit a bumpy stretch. In the trailer, Whitney confided in her friend, Angie Katsanevas. “It was our anniversary, I just asked, ‘Do you still wanna do this?’ He was like, ‘Do you?’ I was like, ‘I don’t know,’” Whitney said. Later in the clip, Whitney told Justin how sad she was because he wasn’t wearing his wedding ring and was leaving it in the drawer.

Whitney and Justin are working on their marriage

Now Whitney and her hubby are in a better place. “Our marriage isn’t any different than anyone else’s,” she told US Weekly. “We just share it, whether people like it or not. We’re not sharing cringey things anymore.” Amen!

“I think he didn’t work for a year. I got used to having him at home and I just focused on my businesses,” Whitney explained. The couple share a 13-year-old daughter, Bobbi, and a 10-year-old son, Brooks. “So, the balance of work, life, kids [and] marriage had to be reset,”

The couple really worked on their communication skills, which improved their relationship. Whitney is also grateful for the support that her husband has given her.

Whitney said, “Look at what he supported me through with my own family, my dad, my healing journey that just being a housewife, starting my businesses [and] my kids. I mean, he’s so supportive.”

And Whitney is also in a better place with her cousin, Heather Gay. “At the end of the day, we’re family and we love each other,” Whitney said of Heather. “And I think that you take things out on the people you love most.”

You can catch The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

TELL US – IS WHITNEY AND JUSTIN’S RELATIONSHIP THE STRONGEST OUT OF ALL THE SALT LAKE CITY COUPLES? WILL WHITNEY’S TRUCE WITH HEATHER LAST?