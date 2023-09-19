Madison LeCroy’s Favorite Memory From Her Wedding to Brett Randle

Madison LeCroy is living in a whole new aura on the latest season of Southern Charm. Side-stepping all the drama and living in wedded bliss, the mother of one is revealing a whole new side of herself.

When Madison and Brett Randle met in October 2021, the reality TV star kept his identity under wraps. When the time was right, the couple went public. Since then, they’ve shared relationship details, their wedding photos, and now Brett is a cast member on Southern Charm.

So, with all this domesticated and wedded bliss to watch on our screens, People thought it would be a good time to go down memory lane with Madison regarding her nuptials to Brett. And the Southern Charm star shared a favorite memory from her big day.

Madison has “never seen” Brett cry

“I went against the rule of having a first look,” Madison told People in an exclusive interview. “I wanted him to have that initial reaction of seeing me walk down the aisle. And that was probably my favorite moment. Just seeing his face and how happy he was meant everything to me.”

The couple performed a courthouse ceremony in November 2022 in Charleston, South Carolina. Later that month, the couple hosted family in Mexico for a beachside ceremony. Madison wore a Reem Acra gown.

During her walk down the aisle, Madison recalled the California based firefighter getting emotional.

“His eyes were a little watery, but thank goodness he wasn’t crying, because I would’ve lost it. I’ve never seen him cry,” Madison revealed.

The couple have planned a modest getaway for their first anniversary. It’s a stark contrast to the lengthy honeymoon they took in Bali and Singapore.

“We [will] schedule that between work — it’s been kind of wild,” Madison teased. “It may not be as lavish as the world tour we went on for our honeymoon, but we’ll do something.

Catch Southern Charm Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF MADISON AND BRETT’S RELATIONSHIP ON CAMERA? WHAT IS YOUR REACTION TO MADISON’S FAVORITE MEMORY FROM HER WEDDING?