Teddi Mellencamp’s Tearful Video After New Melanoma Diagnosis

Facing the next step. Teddi Mellencamp has been fighting skin cancer since March 2022, when she found the first of 12 melanomas. Over the next eight months, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star had each one of them removed. She was declared cancer free in December 2022.

Unfortunately, the former reality TV star and podcast host had another set back recently. Teddi posted a video to her Instagram page revealing that she was diagnosed with a further melanoma.

Teddi exercises to fix her “mindset”



Vlogging her run, Teddi spoke to her followers, and her emotion was palpable. Most striking was her admission that she was recently turned down for a life insurance policy.

“Even on your toughest days, movement will help get you through it. I’ve been running the gamut of emotions since my latest melanoma diagnosis — and yes, there are moments I just want to stay in bed and ignore the world,” Teddi tearfully said. “But the world still turns no matter what, so getting out there and moving my body, releasing my emotions, fixing my mindset— that’s the key.”

Known for her dedication to her workouts, Teddi said that running helped her “let things go.” The most recent diagnosis has forced the former RHOBH star to consider such matters as creating a will.

“I’m all for positive manifestation, what you believe you can achieve, all that. But I’m also about having the hard conversations with ourselves,” Teddi explained. “And I’m just thinking about all the things I can’t control — that I was turned down for life insurance or I haven’t written a last will and testament.”

But Teddi is trying to remain optimistic. She continued, “I truly do believe it’ll be a long time before I ever need those things, but I have to do it. I have to take action and not talking about the hard things doesn’t make them go away, it just makes them fester. But we can all do this together. We can fight the good fight.”

Hoping to raise awareness

When Teddi posted an image of the latest melanoma, she only did it in the spirit of educating the public. It’s all becoming very taxing for the Two T’s In A Pod podcast co-host.

“I found out late yesterday afternoon that the most recent spot biopsied is another melanoma. I can’t even remember if this is the 12th or 13th one,” she explained. “At this point, I am starting to black-out these memories like a portion of my childhood. I slept maybe two hours last night because my mind was racing.”

Teddi confided, “I am so grateful for my three-month checkup because we caught this one early. This means another surgery next week and additional biopsies. As I lay here with tears in my eyes and worry, I know my kids will be up soon. I have a podcast at 10. Life goes on. I am also reminded of my faith and the reminder I keep telling myself, ‘We can do hard things.’ We have so many beautiful things to look forward to.”

In the spirit of accountability that Teddi is known for, she encouraged her followers to list what they are grateful for if “feeling lost or scared.” She said she would do the same.

TELL US – WHAT IS YOUR REACTION TO TEDDI’S RECENT MELANOMA DIAGNOSIS? WHAT DO YOU THINK OF HER VIDEO?