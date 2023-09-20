Andy Cohen Reveals Why Heidi Montag Isn’t on the Real Housewives

Andy Cohen is clapping back at Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt’s claims he’s blacklisted them from being on The Real Housewives.

“[It comes up in the news] all the time where you’re like, ‘Oh yeah, Spencer said you hate him,'” Andy said on his Sirius XM radio show, Andy Cohen Live. “I just gotta be clear … I didn’t watch Laguna Beach, so I don’t even have much institutional knowledge of them.”

Recently, Heidi said she believed she hadn’t been featured on The Real Housewives due to Andy’s loyalty to The Hills alum Lauren Conrad.

“He made a statement a while ago that he would never want me on it and that I wasn’t for their franchise,” Heidi told The Hollywood Reporter. “I don’t know if he’s just a Lauren fan or what because I would think that he would appreciate the reality star that I am. I completely make sense to be on one of these shows.”

Andy says Heidi and Spencer are too “identifiable”

After hearing Heidi’s comments, the Watch What Happens Live host addressed why the reality TV couple have yet to sign a Bravo contract.

“I have said that I thought it would be weird if they were on The Housewives because the same reason that I was saying that it would be weird if Snooki came on The Housewives,” he explained. “They’re so identified, not only with another show but with another network.”

So, it’s like, ‘But wait a minute, you [are on] Jersey Shore.’ It just makes it weird, so that’s the reason. They said that they thought it was because I was a big Lauren Conrad fan, and I’m like — I’m kind of not.”

