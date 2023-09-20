Clayton Echard Agrees to Paternity Test After One-Night Stand Pregnancy Claims

The Clayton Echard situation hit the public like a ton of bricks. Fans of The Bachelor already saw him as a bit of a scumbag. But the unexpected claim that he was dodging a woman whom he impregnated with twins? That was a real shock.

Let it be known that all of the claims against Clayton are presently just allegations, but they are pretty hefty. The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, claimed that when she told Clayton about the pregnancy, he sent her “erratic, illogical and threatening messages.”

He allegedly demanded she take a pregnancy test, which she did. When it came back positive, the two scheduled a paternity and maternity test together at the location of Clayton’s choosing. But he failed to show up. Now, he’s facing the consequences.

Clayton will take a test before court appearance

Page Six confirmed that Clayton has agreed to take a paternity test on September 26 at the same location where he and the anonymous woman scheduled their initial tests on August 23. The paternity test will come just two days before the pair will appear in court for an early resolution conference.

It’s interesting that Clayton is suddenly ready to take a paternity test. Of course, he could always duck out on this one, too, but with the upcoming court appearance, it’s unlikely. Clayton claimed that he was the one repeatedly requesting a paternity test, paid for in full by the woman. He reported the woman was “harassing” him and “obsessed” with the idea of dating him.

Clayton called the suit against him “groundless and lacking in merit.” According to him, he and the woman “never had sexual intercourse.” Even if the case does turn out to be totally untrue, the fact that people believe the claims against Clayton speaks volumes about his character. And few people can recover a public image like that.

