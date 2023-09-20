Emily Simpson Reflects on 40 Pound Weight Loss

Emily Simpson is often heralded as an appreciated cast member of The Real Housewives of Orange County. She represented a population of people that didn’t diet and looked healthy and comfortable in their bodies. Why not enjoy that taco? It was very refreshing in a materialistic world where wealth buys the perfect look.

And the professional lawyer owned it. Both her body and her look for many seasons. However, Emily ultimately wanted to return to a weight that she enjoyed in her early forties. And with a lot of hard work, and a little help from Ozempic, she did.

Emily always “rocked a bathing suit” regardless of her weight

The RHOC star took to her Instagram Tuesday, September 19 to share a video of her gym workout.

“Around age 42 I gained 40 pounds and it wasn’t until now (age 47] that I was able to finally get it off and feel like my old self again,” Emily explained.

The mother of three then reminded fans that she accepted her weight gain for quite some time. She continued, “just to be clear though … I rocked a bathing suit on TV for 5 years and never felt ugly or not confident in myself or my body. Not once. I am the strongest (mentally and physically) right now … at age 47 …and I will continue to improve myself daily. My only competition is Me.”

Emily thanked the relevant persons for achieving her fitness goals. Including her personal trainer, presumably.

“Thank you for following this journey with me and for those of you who are always kind and comment positive things … I appreciate you! For the haters out there.. I love you too! You motivate me daily to lift harder and eat better,” she said. “Thank you @paulinastein for texting me at 6am every morning and confirming that my ass would be at the gym by 7.”

So, will Emily debut her new body on RHOC next season? It seems she doesn’t lack any confidence, but maybe it will be fun to see her in new fashions.

Catch the Real Housewives of Orange County Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF EMILY’S WEIGHT LOSS? WHAT IS YOUR REACTION TO HER COMMENTS ON SOCIAL MEDIA?