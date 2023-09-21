Dancing with the Stars Might Be Postponed Amid Writers’ Strike

The writers’ and actors’ strikes show no sign of slowing down, and people are getting frustrated. But remember, that’s what corporations want. Don’t blame the writers and actors for the lack of content, blame those who won’t give them proper compensation.

Yesterday, we reported that picketers showed up outside the Dancing with the Stars set, the reason being the production still employs at least one writer, a WGA member. The protestors also singled out some of the actors appearing as guests in the upcoming Season 32.

Even Cheryl Burke was expressing disapproval for the upcoming season due to WGA and SAG-AFTRA concerns. There’s increasing pressure on all performers, writers, and actors to be as cautious as possible. But that caution might mean even reality TV could face delays.

Dancing with the Stars is losing its stars

A source close to DWTS told Entertainment Tonight about the potential of halting production. “There are over 500 people employed for the show and the talent are allowed to work on this show under the SAG Network Code agreement, but due to rising pressure that the talent is receiving, we are preparing to postpone.”

One of the stars, comedian and actor Matt Walsh, has already confirmed that he will be withdrawing from the show “until an agreement is made with the WGA.” He further said, “I was excited to join the show and did so under the impression that it was not a WGA show and fell under a different agreement.

“This morning when I was informed by my union, the WGA, that it is considered struck work I walked out of my rehearsal. I have been and will always stand with my union members of the WGA, SAG and DGA. Beyond our union artists, I am sensitive to the many people impacted by the strike and I hope for a speedy and fair resolution.”

Matt said he would love to work with the team at DWTS again in the future, and he thanked those who “tolerated [his] dancing.” There are rumors that other stars will pull out, and if too many stars choose to do so, it’s unlikely production could go on. As seen with the likes of Drew Barrymore, looking like a scab is presently the worst thing a performer can do for their career.

Dancing with the Stars will premiere Tuesday, September 26 at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+ (or not).

TELL US – DO YOU THINK DWTS SHOULD HALT PRODUCTION? OR IS THERE A WAY TO REMEDY THIS?