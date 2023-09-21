Heidi Montag Claims Lauren Conrad ‘Loved’ Spencer Pratt Before The Hills Feud

There should be some term limit on commenting about reality TV feuds of yesteryear. It’s been over a decade now, and the only reason to bring it up is to try and grasp some sort of post-peak relevancy.

Such is the case of Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, who are apparently trying to reinvent themselves after their stint on The Hills New Beginnings. They started a podcast together, and are in the process of trying to generate interest. Hence the interviews, and hence the comments about their feud with Lauren Conrad.

Heidi alleges that Lauren wanted a single wing-woman

The reality TV couple gave an interview to Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea Podcast recently where they commented about the show that brought them fame and fortune. Of course, that would be The Hills.

And Heidi claimed that her former best friend “loved” Spencer in the beginning. To the point where she felt Lauren was crossing boundaries.

“So, actually, she loved Spencer to the point where I was like, ‘OK, you don’t need to love him that much!’” Heidi explained.

“There were a few points where she was like, ‘My dad would just love you! You should meet my dad.’ I’m like, ‘He hasn’t met my family. and I don’t really think that’s appropriate,’” the former reality TV star continued.

Did Brody mess everything up, or the paps?

Heidi thinks that Lauren’s alleged change of heart on Spencer had to do with her souring relationship with Brody Jenner. If Lauren was going to be single, Heidi would have to be single too, she alleged.

Heidi said, “It was the fact when Brody wouldn’t date her anymore or hook up with her or whatever it was, and then she’s like, ‘We’re done with them,’ basically. And it’s like, ‘We’re not done with them. I really like Spencer.’”

So who was Lauren to stand in the way of true love? But there were other issues, such as Spencer’s dealings with the paparazzi.

“Lauren was so mad I called the paparazzi,” he said. There was an instance at The Grove mall in Los Angeles where the two couples were out together and Spencer organized for photos to be taken. According to him, Lauren objected.

“That was also when she started, [being] like, ‘Wait, I don’t like this. He’s masterminding over me, and I have an agent and a manager.’ She was a pro, this girl,” he stated.

For her part, Lauren left reality TV behind and does not speak of her former best friend. Perhaps Spencer and Heidi would be well advised to do the same. It reeks of desperation.

