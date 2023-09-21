Jamie Lynn Spears Getting Special Treatment on DWTS, Facing Backlash From Fans

Dancing with the Stars is set to kick off Season 32 on September 26, and the cast is eclectic. Actress Jamie Lynn Spears was paired with pro Alan Bersten. One person who will not be feverishly voting for Jamie Lynn is her big sister, Britney Spears. That’s right, Britney feels her sister’s new career move is ill-timed because of her divorce from Sam Asghari.

But Jamie Lynn is facing more backlash because of alleged special treatment on the show. The Blast has the details.

Is Jamie Lynn being treated differently than her competitors?

DWTS fans are upset because Jamie Lynn is rehearsing near her home in Tennessee. Usually, the cast practices in a studio in Los Angeles. Jamie Lynn has a 15-year-old daughter, Maddie, and a five-year-old daughter named Ivey. Obviously, being home with her children is a priority for her.

Almost all of the celebrities are working on their moves in Los Angeles. But the production team is still letting Jamie Lynn practice near her home. DWTS has accommodated other contestants before and allowed them to practice in other locations.

But the folks on social media aren’t happy with the perceived special treatment. One user tweeted, “Emma Robert[s] & Jamie Lynn Spears have the same energy. Bitchy spoiled white girl babies coasting off the success & name of their more famous relatives. Not as talented as those said relatives either.” Harsh!

Another posted, “How is Jamie Lynn Spears considered a star. And what do you mean ALLOWED?” A fan tweeted, “They must be hurting for contestants for this concession…”

Some fans have Jamie Lynn’s back

But other fans stood up for Jamie Lynn. “So are all the stars. The pros travel to them,” one user wrote. “That’s great to hear! Best of luck to Jamie Lynn Spears on her journey with ‘Dancing With the Stars’!” a follower tweeted.

Jamie Lynn plans to donate her salary to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA writer’s strikes. I’m not sure why fans are so annoyed with her. She is doing a good deed to help others, yet she is being slammed for practicing in Tennessee. Maybe we should all just see how she does in the ballroom.

Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+ and will be available for streaming on Hulu the following day.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK THAT JAMIE LYNN IS RECEIVING PREFERENTIAL TREATMENT? WHAT ARE HER CHANCES OF BRINGING HOME THE MIRRORBALL?