RHOM’s Larsa Pippen and Boyfriend Marcus Jordan Join The Traitors Season 2

Season 2 of The Traitors just got really interesting. We’ve been following the casting rumors about all of the potential reality stars headed to the castle. We expected to see a few Big Brother and Survivor alums, but we definitely didn’t see this casting news coming.

The Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen has joined the cast, and she’s not alone. Her new boo, Marcus Jordan is coming too. The couple have officially joined the cast of Season 2 of The Traitors. People confirmed the news, and now Season 2 can’t come soon enough.

Larsa and Marcus are entering the castle

For Season 2, the show is having a slight format change. Instead of bringing in a mix of famous faces and regular people off the street, this season will be cast entirely of stars. At first, that news was a little confusing. But, if they’re going to be loading the cast with people like Larsa and Marcus, then they might be onto something.

Rumors about Larsa’s casting began floating around when she shared an Instagram Story of herself flying into Scotland. Marcus has also been documenting his UK adventure on social media. It won’t be surprising if these two lovebirds enter the castle holding hands.

It will be interesting to see how entering the castle with your significant other will impact their gameplay. This will likely put a huge target on their back. Or, what if one of them is a Traitor and the other one is a Faithful?

We’re still standing by for the full cast announcement, but so far, Season 2 of The Traitors is shaping up to be another epic round of television.

