Meredith Marks Explains Drunken British Accent on RHOSLC

This week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City was one for the books. Season 4 has started out strong, and Meredith Marks is a huge reason why. She came out of the gate swinging at Whitney Rose for going after her bathtub, and now she has Angie Katsanevas in her sights. Unfortunately for Meredith, she’d had a few glasses of wine before her big confrontation with Angie in Episode 3. Her speech was slurred, and she seemed to slip into an odd British accent at times. Now, Meredith has opened up about those hilarious scenes.

Blame it on the alcohol!

Meredith said she’s not aware of the accent change “when it’s happening” while speaking on the Mention It All podcast. Looking back though, it’s clear as day. “Usually that happens on my second glass of wine, the British comes out. I don’t know why. It’s an odd thing,” she said.

The RHOSLC star did then delve into why her accent has changed slightly on numerous occasions.

“If you notice … my accent and vocal patterns change all the time because I pick up stuff from whoever I speak to,” Meredith explained. “So, if I’m on the phone with a friend in Texas, I might have a little bit of a Southern drawl when I hang up.”

Honestly, I can relate. As a Brit, whenever I get a visit from my Texan aunt, I can feel a little bit of that drawl slipping in myself. I’ve also got a friend in Australia, and that’s gotta be one of the catchiest accents there is! Relatable, Meredith.

Whether or not British Mer returns as Season 4 continues remains to be seen. One thing’s for sure though; she’s going to bring the drama if the next episode preview is anything to go off!

TELL US – DO YOU EVER FIND YOUR ACCENT CHANGING? DOES MEREDITH’S EXPLANATION MAKE SENSE TO YOU?