Jersey Shore Cast Brought to Tears as Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Apologizes

Ronnie Ortiz-Margo is making his big return to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and his castmates are brought to tears.

Thanks to People, in a sneak peek of Ronnie’s anticipated arrival, viewers can see the Jersey Shore alum attempting to reconcile with those he hurt in previous seasons. Also in the mix this year is Sammi Giancola — the sweetest bitch you’ll ever meet — who is also Ronnie’s ex. The pair’s legacy on the series’ flagship show was riddled with toxic behavior, from fights to cheating to even messier breakups.

Eventually, Sammi stepped away from Jersey Shore and the group for 11 years before making her grand return. But now that she’s back, she isn’t here for any “bad vibes” or “old boyfriends.”

Will Ronnie and Sammi reunite?

Ronnie appeared on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in a full-time capacity from 2018 to 2021. He departed the series following several domestic violence incidents with his romantic partners and to work on his sobriety and well-being.

Mike Sorrentino revealed in August 2023 that the Jersey native was working on himself and hoping to make a return. Furthermore, Mike, who had his own run-in with the law, said he took more of a mentor approach with his castmate.

“My specialty is dealing with addiction, dealing with mental health, dealing with making mistakes in your life and trying to mount a comeback,” he continued. “So I definitely tried to take the lead during that particular moment for everyone, just to make sure that we’re all in a good spot.”

Although Ronnie will only be making guest appearances this season, viewers will still see a solid amount of him. Additionally, his reunion with Sammi, which he teased fans must wait and see, should be one of the most exciting parts of this year’s family vacation.

