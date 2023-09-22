Shannon Beador Got Facial Injuries in DUI Crash as Airbag Didn’t Deploy

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador has had a pretty rough few days. Her life changed last weekend when she was arrested for two misdemeanors, hit-and-run and driving under the influence.

This was a 100% preventable event. All Shannon had to do was call an Uber but she chose to get behind the wheel after several drinks. She is incredibly lucky the only person she hurt was herself, and Shannon did receive several injuries.

At first, the media was only reporting about a broken arm. Then we learned she sustained lacerations to the face requiring stitches. Now it’s been revealed the airbag in her car didn’t deploy.

Bumps, bruises, and stitches

While Shannon recovers from her enormous mistake, we certainly haven’t seen much of her. That’s because details stemming from her accident were pretty scarce at first. You might think Shannon was hiding in a cocoon of shame after driving drunk, but no, she was hiding her face because it’s busted up.

According to Radar Online, when Shannon crashed her car into a duplex in Newport Beach, her airbag allegedly failed to deploy, resulting in a facial injury. Shan’s face is “bruised and cut,” according to a source with firsthand knowledge of the incident. Right now she’s extremely concerned about needing plastic surgery instead of being thankful she didn’t mow anyone down in her inebriated state.

Photos that went viral this week showed her injuries. She’s been seen with John Janssen, who she was allegedly loudly fighting with before she got behind the wheel. Shannon has recently denied being back together with John, but multiple sources claim they have definitely reconciled.

An insider close to the matter confirmed Shannon’s airbag didn’t deploy when she ran up on someone’s house. Her facial injuries are allegedly caused by smacking into the steering wheel. Apparently, Shannon is staying “with friends” while she heals up.

And I know everyone has been asking about Archie. He is supposedly okay and no GoFundMe has been established for him at this time.

