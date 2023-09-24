Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Preview: Lisa Barlow Criticizes Meredith Marks’ Behavior

The most recent episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City saw Meredith Marks going toe-to-toe with Angie Katsanevas. The tension sprang up from the fact that Meredith wasn’t invited to the girls’ trip, but Whitney Rose asked her anyway.

Most viewers weren’t too pleased with Angie’s display at dinner. She called everyone in the group “fake” and then tried to suggest Meredith had been rude to her. Of course, Meredith might not have been entirely in the right either. And in a recent RHOSLC preview from Bravo, Lisa Barlow pointed out just as much.

Lisa calls Meredith’s behavior “ridiculous”

Whitney and Lisa discussed Meredith’s tendency to bring anything to an argument, regardless of relevancy. Lisa said, “Like, I’m working towards moving forward with Meredith. But it doesn’t mean I’m oblivious to the fact that everything gets weaponized. But I also don’t want to be in the middle. And I’m like, you know, some of this stuff is ridiculous.”

She also spoke about the moment when she walked off with Meredith, and the latter said she had some bombs to drop concerning Angie’s family. Lisa said, “I’m like, ‘Not this again. Oh my God.’” Whitney warned, “If today isn’t fun, then I’m going to fully take over.”

The preview also showed Meredith speaking with Monica Garcia. Meredith thanked the newbie for her kindness when “no one else” gave any. Monica acknowledged that Angie was her friend but called her behavior “completely uncalled for and really tacky … and embarrassing.” Meredith also called it “slander.”

When alone with the camera, Monica explained that she felt she was in a tight spot. She said Angie was still her friend, but her “unexplainable behavior” was hard to justify. The clip also featured Heather Gay apologizing to Whitney for vomiting on her leg, as well as Angie’s attempt at a homemade shirt. Catch it all in the preview above.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City continues Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

