ABC Denies Rumors Dancing with the Stars Will Be Postponed

The situation surrounding Dancing with the Stars and its relationship with the Hollywood strikes is more confusing than ever. Initially, reports came out that DWTS was violating WGA and SAG-AFTRA guidelines by employing a writer from the WGA.

Subsequently, picketers started congregating outside the DWTS studios. Their picket signs called out certain actors specifically. In the wake of all the controversy, Veep star Matt Walsh decided to walk out on the show. He left on the most amicable of terms and said he’d love to return if the show figured things out with the unions.

However, a spokesperson for SAG-AFTRA came out to suggest that the Network Code which DWTS cast members film under is a non-struck contract. Moreover, the statement implied that multiple stars signed their contracts before the strike began. That would mean they were still obligated to work. But a new statement from ABC might have just made things more confusing.

DWTS will still premiere Tuesday … maybe

Amid all the rumors, ABC told The New York Post they have “not confirmed nor denied any delaying of Tuesday’s premiere.” The phrase “confirmed nor denied” is odd. In theory, if ABC was outright denying the rumors, they would assure the public that the Tuesday premiere would still be happening.

However, that wasn’t the case. ABC’s statement projected uncertainty as if the premiere could still be delayed at any moment. While the actors have reportedly been cleared, issues first sprang up over WGA-employed writers, and the Writers Guild has yet to say anything regarding DWTS.

Of course, the WGA might’ve been silent based on the fact they’ve been negotiating with studios. Writers and studios may have reached a tentative deal as of September 25. The WGA specified that no one is to return to work just yet, however, they have suspended picketing for the time being. Uncertainty remains, but here’s hoping the writers have scored a big win.

Dancing with the Stars Season 32 premieres (we hope) on Tuesday, September 26 at 8/7c on ABC and Disney Plus.

