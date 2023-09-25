Bachelorette Alum DeMario Jackson Facing Sexual Assault Lawsuit, but Accusers Struggling To Serve

Things aren’t looking good for Bachelorette alum DeMario Jackson, who is currently embroiled in a sexual assault lawsuit.

Two women, who chose to remain anonymous, are suing the former Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise star for alleged sexual assault. They are now pleading for the judge to allow the case to proceed despite being unable to properly serve the reality TV star.

You have NOT been served

According to court documents found by RadarOnline, the women hired a process server to track DeMario down and serve him. Despite the server finding where he lived in Los Angeles, they have yet to be successful in actually seeing him there.

Despite the server “staking out” DeMario’s residence, the filing said he never appeared. The server attempted to serve papers several times between November and December 2022.

The accusers then tried “skip tracing” him, which is a professional process that is often used to trace people who are challenging to find. However, despite this, the plaintiffs said their efforts remained unsuccessful.

Feeling like they are left without a choice, the victims’ lawyer has asked the court for permission to serve DeMario via an advertisement in the local news outlet to put him on notice. There is currently no ruling on this yet.

A history of sketchy behavior

Sexual assault is another shady thing the former Bachelorette contestant has reportedly done.

In Season 13 of The Bachelorette, DeMario was sent home quickly when they discovered he had a girlfriend. Sketchy!

In 2017, when he appeared on Bachelor in Paradise, production was shut down. DeMario and contestant Corinne Olympios were investigated over alleged sexual misconduct on the show.

While no evidence was found (or shared with the public), DeMario and Corinne did not return when production continued. The show then instituted an alcohol limit for contestants. Again, sus!

The suit now involves two women, Jane Doe #1 and Jane Doe #2, who each met the former reality star on a dating app and claimed that he forced himself onto them on two separate occasions.

Alongside sexual assault, the women are also accusing DeMario of false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

