Bachelorette Alum DeMario Jackson Sued For Sexual Assault

DeMario Jackson, who competed on both The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, has been sued by two women for sexual assault.

The women — who have chosen to remain anonymous — are claiming that DeMario “used his notoriety and public persona to lure the unsuspecting plaintiffs” into a sense of security and safety, per court documents obtained by Page Six.

The two Jane Does are suing DeMario for sexual assault, false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress. They are seeking unspecified damages.

The first woman — a 25-year-old Pennsylvania native living in Los Angeles — says she met the reality star on a dating app in 2018.

She alleges that DeMario exposed himself at the end of their first date. After he seemed to sincerely apologize, the unidentified woman agreed to see him again.

The same woman further alleges that, during a night out with her friends in Los Angeles, DeMario showed up at the bar unannounced and was drunk and unruly with door staff.

She claims she took DeMario to her home, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The second woman — a 28-year-old Ohio native also living in LA — claims she met DeMario in April 2019 on social media.

Court documents allege that DeMario asked her on a date after talking for some time, but that it would have to take place at his apartment because he might be “recognized from his time on The Bachelorette.”

After agreeing to meet at his home, DeMario allegedly pressured her into having sex. After telling him to stop, he allegedly continued with force.

DeMario’s rep did not immediately respond for comment.

Back in 2017, when DeMario was on Bachelor in Paradise, production had to be shut down over “alleged misconduct,” and a formal investigation launched, when DeMario and co-contestant Corinne Olympios were apparently over-served.

While an internal investigation did not find any evidence of misconduct, neither DeMario nor Corinne returned to the show once filming resumed. An alcohol limit was also instituted on-set following the incident.

DeMario previously competed on Season 13 of The Bachelorette in 2017, vying for the affections of Rachel Lindsay. He was sent home in week two when it was discovered that he had a girlfriend at home.

[Photo Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images]