Craig Conover Recognized He Had a Lot of ‘Growing Up’ To Do

Craig Conover seems to be in a pretty good place, all things considered. Southern Charm is back, and Craig managed to hold his own against Taylor Ann Green when she suggested his girlfriend, Paige DeSorbo, cheated on him.

Craig and Paige are doing so well that he dismissed the claim outright, telling Taylor she was embarrassing herself. Of course, it hasn’t all been sunshine and lollipops for old Craig. He did just defend Carl Radke in his split from Lindsay Hubbard. Plus, his friendship with Shep Rose hasn’t been a good look.

Still, Craig looks to be happy. He recently spoke with Brice Sander, a reality TV correspondent for Entertainment Tonight. During his interview, Craig discussed all the ways he felt he’d changed, especially with Paige at his side.

Craig based his relationships on romcoms

@bricesander @Craig Conover says hes taken the last year to evolve from would-be rom-com leading man to a potential father figure as he and Paige DeSorbo work together toward their next chapter, and hopefully avoid the cautionary tale of their co-stars’ splits #SouthernCharm #SummerHouse ♬ original sound – Brice Sander

Craig said, “I think I had a lot more growing up to do than I realized. You know, I’ve only ever had romcoms to base relationships off of. You know, you start dating, there’s a conflict, then it works out and you get engaged, and everyone lives happily ever after. I’ve learned that that’s not the case.”

He continued, “I’ve spent the last year really cutting my drinking, trying to get healthy, trying to become, instead of the fun boyfriend, maybe a father of someone’s child. So, I think me working on myself has really helped [me] see the relationship in a clearer way. So, I think we’re closer.”

Craig closed out, subtly comparing his situation to that of Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard. “I mean look, I’m a romantic at heart … I can’t wait for that day. But there is a lot of pressure out there. You can either have the quick, excitement, adrenaline rush of being, like, this fairytale romance, or you can focus on a sustainable relationship. She’s definitely slowed me down.”

Southern Charm Season 9 airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

