RHOSLC’s Whitney Rose Slams ‘Messy’ Meredith Marks

Even though Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4 is only three episodes in, it’s already in full swing. Episode 3 saw some serious drama as Whitney Rose invited Angie Katsanevas on the girls’ trip, and Meredith Marks didn’t take too kindly to that.

Angie and Meredith got into an explosive fight over dinner where the former called everyone fake and claimed that Meredith had been rude to her. Many wondered if Whitney purposefully invited Angie to rile up Meredith.

As fans know, Meredith and Whitney have been in the middle of a strange bathtub-related beef for some time now. In a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Whitney discussed all the Season 4 happenings up to this point.

Whitney doesn’t know where Meredith lives

The interviewer asked Whitney if she expected drama between Angie and Meredith. “Absolutely,” she said. “I knew that was gonna happen, and I think that’s why it felt a bit mischievous.” She said it was like putting ingredients together that create chaos in the pan, but the dish still ends up tasting good.

When it came to the bathtub comment, Whitney said, “That was just, like, to get out of a bigger issue. The questions I was being asked in that article were actually way bigger than that, and the bathtub was just funny. So, I felt like that was a big reach on Meredith’s part … It was a lot of lingering emotions from the year prior,” a manifestation of the unresolved issues between them.

Whitney also teased an intense rumor that Meredith brought up this season before getting into Angie’s claim that Meredith rents everything in her life. “That is what is so funny about the bathtub … [it] wasn’t really about the bathtub, it was about the fact that Meredith doesn’t live in Utah. She rents Airbnbs.”

She continued, “I don’t know where Meredith lives, still, to this day … It stresses me out. I’m like, where does she put her cups and her forks and her knives?” And to close things out, when asked who the messiest Housewife was this season, she said, “Meredith.”

