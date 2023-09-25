Tumi Mhlongo Teases Unpredictable Hookups in Below Deck Med Season 8

Just when one Love Boat Below Deck franchise sails off into the sunset, another one comes into port. Last week we said goodbye to Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under. It always makes me sad when the crew go their separate ways at the end of the season.

But on Monday, September 25, a brand new season of the franchise premieres. Season 8 of Below Deck Mediterranean sails into the Italian Riviera. Chief Stew Tumi Mhlongo promises we’ll see a fair share of crew hookups this season.

“I thought I was being punked half of the time,” she says. “This can’t be real.” The Messenger has all the details.

No boatmance for Tumi

Fred Jagueneau/Bravo via Getty Images

One crew member who couldn’t resist the pull of romance is lead deckhand Luka Brunton. “My goal is to not get too distracted by these ladies,” he shared in a confessional. That plan went out the window (or should I say “porthole”), when cameras caught him climbing into bed with stew Jessika Asai.

“Captain Cutie. He’s so cute!” Tumi laughs, referring to Luka. “I just love Luka. He’s very naughty, very very naughty. A few people know him in the industry.” The chief stew predicts that Luka may find himself in trouble with the ladies.

But is a boatmance in the cards for Tumi? Nope. Tumi’s got her hopes up for a lawyer, a doctor or a creative to to come along and sweep her off her feet.

“I have made it very clear there is no way in hell I’m ending up with anyone in yachting,” she says emphatically. “That’s like Number 1 rule with me. I’m not even attracted to you. The fact that you’re on a boat? Already, no thanks.”

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 8 premieres on September 25 at 9/8c on Bravo.

