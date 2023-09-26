Here’s What Lindsay Hubbard Got up to During Bachelorette Weekend in the Bahamas

Cheers to Lindsay Hubbard who pulled off the revenge vacation of a lifetime. Let’s face it, the Summer House star deserved to take her planned bachelorette party after her ex-fiancé, Carl Radke, broke off their engagement and ended the relationship mere months before the wedding.

And the professional publicist did it right. Lindsay rounded up a group of her girlfriends and enjoyed a range of activities. It was well-documented on social media and looked like a blast.

Lindsay’s friends wanted to “uplift her”

In addition, Lindsay made some money off the trip. She sold exclusive pictures and details of the four-day extravaganza at SLS Baha Mar in Nassau, Bahamas to People.

“We insisted she not cancel her bachelorette and encouraged her to keep the trip,” one friend explained. “We wanted to uplift her, whisk her away, and cheer her up.”

Lindsay was in good company with her summer house co-stars including Danielle Olivera, Sam Feher, and Gabby Prescod.

The festivities started Thursday after the girls jetted in and checked into their luxury accommodations. First up, it was food and drinks poolside in a private bungalow.

After that, it was time for a wardrobe change before dinner. Lindsay chose Mediterranean cuisine at Cleo’s. The group ended the night in the casino where Gabby got lucky with a $100 chip.

A specialized yoga class was in order for Saturday at ESPA Baha Mar. Lindsay and her guests, in matching black workout clothes, were accompanied by flamingos. It was quite the Instagram-friendly event as the birds struck poses alongside their human counterparts.

To round out the day, Lindsay and her party enjoyed a private cabana at Baha Mar’s Nexus Club. Champagne was very much on the menu.

The group coordinated in tropical-inspired reds, pinks, oranges, and yellows for sushi at Katsuya. Next up, BOND Nightclub for a hectic evening of dancing with the girls.

There was an afternoon on an 82′ Acqua Alberti yacht. The group coordinated in green, orange, and pink swimsuits. They enjoyed a jacuzzi, a surf and turf prepared with a private chef, and time on the water. Lindsay rode a wave runner.

Lindsay’s Recovery Era

Lindsay and her guests assembled one last time for a “recovery breakfast” on Sunday. The following day, the Summer House star posted a group photo and thanked her friends for supporting her and showing her a damn good time as well.

“I didn’t know this amount of love could exist in one photo,” Lindsay posted. “I feel completely overwhelmed by my best friends, and their friendship, love, and strength. The way these girls have rallied around me the last 3 weeks, held my hand, sat in showers and cried with me, picked me up, never left my side, never let me feel alone, and then took me on a trip — that was originally planned for completely different reasons — and yet still carried on with this trip because it became more important.”

“I’m beyond blessed and thankful for every single one of these girls,” she concluded. “This is a story about sisterhood, and I could not do life without them.”

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF LINDSAY’S BACHELORETTE WEEKEND? WHAT WOULD YOU PLAN FOR A GIRLS TRIP?