Special Forces Viewers Enjoy Tom Sandoval Being Mocked in Season Premiere

When it came out that Tom Sandoval would be on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, most fans rejoiced. The prospect of seeing Tom in such painful and exerting situations felt like a portion of just recompense for what he’d done on Vanderpump Rules.

Cheating on Ariana Madix with Rachel Leviss was bad enough. But then it came out that Tom allegedly screen-recorded Raquel in an intimate situation without her consent. That was just one of several allegations, but that alone was enough for most fans to hit the brakes.

Ever since Scandoval, Tom has been doing major damage control. But it likely hasn’t had the intended effect. Everything he tries seems to be the wrong move. And even his appearance on Special Forces will likely do damage to his image. Fans laughed at his introduction on Monday night’s episode.

Fans want Tom out of Special Forces ASAP

#SpecialForcesFOX recruit @TomSandoval1 reporting for duty. ?



Will he pass the first challenge? pic.twitter.com/tGDk2RJJ7f — Reality Club FOX (@RealityClubFOX) September 26, 2023

When the black bag was pulled off Tom’s head, Billy Billingham said, “What a mess.” He grabbed Tom’s hair and said, “Pretty little locks. Who are you?” Tom introduced himself and shared in a confessional how “These past few months have been the darkest months of my entire life.” But Billy wasn’t in the mood to dish out sympathy.

Billy simply asked, “Why would I know you?” This came just after Tom told the camera, “The whole country’s pissed off at me.” The whole country doesn’t even know you, Tom. He explained to Billy, “I’m on a reality TV show.” Billy, with zero patience, said, “Oh, welcome to f**king reality.” Tom just nodded, telling the cameras he wanted to “get punished.”

When the clip of Tom’s introduction began spreading on Twitter, fans rejoiced. One user replied, “Work him good guys make him leave … can’t wait to see if he’s as tough as he thinks!” Fans speculated as to how long he would last in the competition. Some acknowledged his athleticism. Others recalled how short-lived his time was on Stars on Mars.

TELL US – WHAT ARE YOUR EXPECTATIONS FOR TOM ON SPECIAL FORCES? ARE YOU HAPPY TO SEE HIM RECEIVE SOME HUMBLING?