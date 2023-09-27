Avery Singer Played a Part in Lindsay Hubbard’s Bachelorette Trip

Like mother, like daughter, Avery Singer is flexing her business muscle.

On Real Housewives of New York City, everyone’s favorite, Ramona Singer, always applauded herself for her entrepreneurial spirit. Making money is an “aphrodisiac” for her, and we’ll never forget it.

Apparently, the apple didn’t fall far from the tree because now, Avery is following in her mom’s footsteps with her business, BachBoss. Earlier this year, she went on a full-blown press tour to announce her party planning business focused on throwing people the best bachelor or bachelorette parties possible.

It turns out that all of that marketing for BachBoss paid off because Avery landed a high-profile client this fall — Lindsay Hubbard! Although her relationship with Carl Radke fell apart, Avery helped Lindsay throw a bachelorette party to remember.

A bachelorette without a bachelor

Lindsay’s bachelorette party was already on the books and happened to fall just a few weeks after her surprising split from Carl. The Summer House star had a Bahamian getaway planned, and she didn’t let the breakup derail it. When Lindsay posted about the girl’s trip on her Instagram, she revealed that Avery’s business helped put it all together.

“My happy place is when I’m on a boat,” Lindsay wrote on Instagram “[Bach Boss] hooked up our boat day with a gorgeous yacht filled with all my favorite water activities, an incredible crew, food fit for my queens, and plenty of space for dancing. This day was the perfect healing.”

The BachBoss Instagram account reposted the picture and added, “Ultimate girls trip.”

Although it’s easy to roll your eyes at anything involving Avery, you have to give credit where credit is due. This bachelorette party looked epic. The ladies wined and dined across Nassau, Bahamas, and it sounded like it was the perfect fix for a broken heart. After the trip, Lindsay shared a heartfelt post reflecting on the experience.

“I didn’t know this amount of love could exist in one photo,” Lindsay wrote in the caption. “I feel completely overwhelmed by my best friends, and their friendship, love, and strength. The way these girls have rallied around me the last [three] weeks, held my hand, sat in showers and cried with me, picked me up, never left my side, never let me feel alone, and then took me on a trip — that was originally planned for completely different reasons — and yet still carried on with this trip because it became more important.”

If Avery’s party-planning business is Linsday-approved, it must be worth it. Future brides, take note. Now, we just need some couples to actually make it down the aisle so the bachelorette parties can be worthwhile.

TELL US – WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ON AVERY LANDING LINDSAY AS A CLIENT? WOULD YOU HAVE CONTINUED WITH THE TRIP IF YOU WERE IN LINDSAY’S SHOES?