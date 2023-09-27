Bethenny Frankel Attacks Taylor Swift for Enjoying Travis Kelce’s Football Game

Bethenny Frankel sure loves to insert herself in whatever the latest trending topic may be. As a former Bethenny stan, I have to say, she’s incredibly disappointing when she goes on rants about the likes of Meghan Markle, and Taylor Swift. I thought she was smart.

It’s hard to admit that Ramona Singer was ever right about anything, but when she told Bethenny, “you don’t support other women,” she may have hit the nail on the head. I suppose a broken clock is accurate twice a day…

Yep, Bethenny now has Taylor in her sights. Taylor’s crime? Showing love and affection for new man Travis Kelce and his team at a recent football game. I’m not going to pretend I know much about the NFL. I’m a British man who recognizes that real football is what the Americans call “soccer.” But what I do know is that Taylor is somebody who puts other women on a platform for success, rather than tearing them down at every opportunity. She leaves that to the likes of Beth.

Taking to TikTok to ramble is Bethenny’s life now

“It felt like the Chia Pet of a relationship,” the former Real Housewives of New York City star said in a TikTok, after making sure everybody knew she wasn’t a fan of Taylor’s. “Just add water. Like, they were together for 10 years. Like, she’s a full football wife … She literally looked like she had been in a serious relationship with this guy for decades.”

Bethenny says that Taylor’s display at Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs game was “over the top.” She did that thing anti-Taylor people love to do, where they reduce her to the men she dates, saying Taylor “gets really into the guy she’s with.” Well, yeah. That’s usually how romance works.

She added of NFL fans: “They like loyalists, they like ride or die. They’re not interested in people coming in for a short ride.” Sounds like Bethenny’s not convinced this is a relationship that’ll last.

“It’s important to find people that you like spending time with … but you’ve got to maintain your own identity and you don’t want to absorb your whole life into someone else’s,” came Bethenny’s unwarranted advice. “You’ve got to keep your two feet on the ground and be your own person and nobody needs to save you.”

Nobody asked, Bethenny. Stop being so bloody miserable. Go focus on unionizing for reality TV stars. That’s actually important.

