Gina Kirschenheiter Says Shannon Beador’s DUI Arrest Felt Like ‘Karma’

Karma’s a relaxing thought — unless you’re Gina Kirschenheiter, and you’re talking about Shannon Beador’s DUI.

This season on The Real Housewives of Orange County, we all saw Shannon make some harsh comments about Gina, her DUI, and how it impacted her family. So, when the world found out about Shannon drunkenly crashing into a house with her dog Archie riding shotgun, we couldn’t wait to hear how Gina would respond.

On the latest episode of Gina’s podcast, Orange Country, she finally shared her reaction to Shannon’s legal trouble, and to no one’s surprise, she’s using the word “karma” to describe this nasty situation. However, Gina admitted that although this looks like karma for Shannon, it’s no laughing matter.

Gina’s on the high road

Gina was smart to utilize her podcast to talk about her reaction to Shannon’s DUI because most people probably didn’t realize Gina even had a podcast. However, the RHOC star explained that she felt like the podcast was a “safe space” to discuss the topic.

“I’m happy that I didn’t address this so far,” Gina explained. “This is where I’m comfortable … yes, obviously … the irony of it is major, but honestly, at the end of the day, I’ve been thinking a lot about this, and Shannon and in general, I just don’t have it in me,” she continued.

Although this could have been a huge opportunity for Gina to drag Shanon through the dirt, she didn’t do it. Instead, she expressed some major empathy for her costar, despite their recent history.

Gina shared, “I’m not going to kick someone when they’re down, you know what I mean? I’ve been down. I know where she’s at right now.”

With that said, Gina admitted that her initial reaction wasn’t nearly as empathetic. The first word that came to her mind amid the news of the arrest was, “a karma.” However, Gina claimed that she quickly moved past that.

“Then I got angry about a lot of it for a minute. And now, I really have settled into appropriate sympathy for the situation, and for her. I don’t want to see anybody down. I never have,” Gina explained.

So, let the record show that not every Real Housewives star is petty and vindictive. There’s at least one who is willing to show some empathy during their castmate’s time of need – even though the jokes do write themselves.

Real Housewives of Orange County continues on Bravo, Wednesday nights at 8/7c.

