Matt Walsh Reflects on Dancing with the Stars Elimination

Matt Walsh feels grateful on the heels of his elimination from Dancing with the Stars.

The 58-year-old Veep alum took to Instagram to share a photo of a homemade sign that read “We love you.” He captioned the photo, “After a tough night on TV, it’s always nice to come home to family. Thanks for the love, everyone!”

Matt’s partner, Koko Iwasaki, also talked about the elimination on her own social media and said, “I am SO proud of Matt and so proud of how he danced tonight with some real chacha steps.” She added, “He’s a joy of a human, a true student, and I would have him as a partner every season if I could.”

She ended her message by saying, “You were only just beginning. I love you, my friend.”

DWTS in full swing

The duo was the first couple to be eliminated from DWTS on the Season 32 premiere after their Cha-Cha to the Bell Biv DeVoe classic “Poison” earned the lowest score of the evening.

After the elimination, Matt also praised his partner for being “the best.” He happily told DWTS co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough that he had a wonderful time on the show and cheekily added that he hoped the judges would “rewatch that routine sometime.”

Earlier in the same episode, Matt jokingly called the ABC series the veritable “Olympics of dance.” He shared that he wanted to go far in the competition due to his competitive nature and hoped he wouldn’t be the first to be eliminated.

Regardless, he did great and should be proud of his achievement. Especially since he almost didn’t dance at all.

Making a stand

Ahead of the premiere, Matt said he would be “pausing” from the show to stand with the Writer’s Guild of America (WGA) amid the ongoing strike. He joined DWTS under the impression that it was not a WGA show. When his union informed him it was considered struck work, he walked out of his rehearsal.

At the time, Matt said he would always stand with his union members. He mentioned the WGA, SAG (the Screen Actors Guild), and DGA (Director’s Guild of America).

When a tentative deal was made with the AMPTP on September 24, Matt’s rep announced that he would compete on the show. He said he felt heartened that steps were finally being taken. Additionally, he hoped the momentum kept going to get SAG-AFTRA actors back to work, too.

