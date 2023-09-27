Monica Garcia Responds to Lisa Barlow’s $60K Ring Shade

Monica Garcia is slamming Lisa Barlow following her incessant statements about money.

On a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Lisa spiraled after losing her $60,000 ring in a public restroom. The ladies spent some time looking for it but to no avail. Throughout the episode, Lisa continued noting how upset she was after losing her bling. But newcomer Monica wasn’t impressed. After mentioning how tone-deaf Lisa may sound to others, Lisa shot back in her confessional, adding, “When you can afford to buy a $58,000 ring, you’ll care about it too.”

When Monica spoke with E! News about her statement, she didn’t hold back.

Does Lisa think she’s better than others?

“It pretty much validated exactly how I was trying to explain to her how it comes across,” Monica said. “It wasn’t about the ring; it was about how she carries herself with having a lot of money and bragging about it all the time. It wasn’t like she went around and was like, ‘Oh my gosh, my ring from John, he gave it to me as a gift.’ It was like, ’60 G’s. Oh my God, 60 G’s. Did you know, 60 G’s?'”

It’s giving very much Dana Wilkey from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ second season.

Even though Monia was striving to find a middle ground with Lisa, she said she was not shocked by her comeback.

“That is Lisa through and through,” she explained. “I genuinely felt like, ‘Yep, that’s exactly what I was trying to say. You think you’re better than people because of that. Just be aware that that can be a bad look.'”

Where do the ladies stand today?

Since Lisa and Monica have been at each other’s throats for the past few weeks, where do the girls stand today?

“You better watch [the] reunion; that’s all I’m gonna say,” Monica said. “You’re going to see the evolution of things real quick — real quick. I’m excited to see how it all unfolds for viewers, and I don’t think anyone’s going to expect to see where we all stand in general.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City continues Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT MONICA AND LISA’S FEUD? DOES LISA THINK SHE’S BETTER BECAUSE OF HER MONEY? OR IS MONICA PROJECTING?