RHOC Reunion Preview: Jennifer Pedranti Defends Herself Against Tamra Judge

Another season of Real Housewives of Orange County is nearing its end, and it finally feels like RHOC is back to the good old days. Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson will probably want to take full credit for it, but they do deserve a little props. However, newer orange holders like Jennifer Pedranti have been holding their own in Season 17.

We’re a week away from the RHOC reunion and there’s a lot to unpack. Heather Dubrow will surely have her receipts in order after a rocky season. Tammy Sue will also have some explaining to do, especially when it comes to the way she attacked her “friend” Jennifer’s relationship. Bravo knows what we want, and it’s all the RHOC tea, so they released a reunion trailer to get us excited.

RHOC reunion prime

Get ready for every drop of drama at the #RHOC Reunion ? It all starts in ONE WEEK! pic.twitter.com/ukfl1Y6bcu — Bravo (@BravoTV) September 27, 2023

In a clip from the RHOC reunion, fans got a glimpse at Tamra vs. Jennifer fighting in front of a green screen projecting a serene beach. What a metaphor. Tammy Sue started in by going after Ryan Boyajian and his sleazy behavior yet again. “I didn’t send the f–king dick pick,” Tamra screamed. “Stop protecting this piece of s–t.”

Andy Cohen revealed that Ryan was invited to the reunion, but the jury is out on whether he showed his face. That didn’t stop Tamra from truly breaking the final straw with Jennifer. “F–k off you cheater,” Tammy screams at Jen in one scene. Jennifer, as she has all season, didn’t hold back in defending herself. “You’re a f–king cheater, too,” she debuted. The girls are fighting, and I almost can’t wait for the RHOC finale to be through so we can watch it all go down.

Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

