Sister Wives: Meri Brown’s Concerns About Kody After Utah Move

Despite Kody Brown’s best efforts (and some of his worst ones), this season of Sister Wives has seen his wives grow increasingly distant. Meri Brown is the next to draw more lines in the sand with plans to relocate more permanently to Utah.

Meri recently decided to move her Lula Roe clothing business up to her bed and breakfast in Parowan, Utah. But that information is, at the moment, unbeknownst to Kody.

Kody and Meri legally divorced from one another in 2014. However, they decided to remain “spiritually married.” In January of this year, the two made their split official. Even still, Meri would like to maintain an amicable relationship. She expressed her concerns to a close friend.

Meri is not “done with this relationship”

Meri spoke with her longtime best friend, Jen Sullivan, about her plans to stay in Utah more often. She explained, “It causes me a lot of anxiety. But yes, I’m going to move the clothing up here so that I can be here more often. You can help me with that part of it.”

She continued, “I’d like my relationship with Kody to get to a place where we have, like, a good marriage relationship, but that’s not where it is right now. And I feel like when I tell him I’m going to be moving my business up to the B&B, he’s going to interpret that as that I am done with this relationship. And that’s not where I am.”

But despite all of Meri’s planning, she and Kody haven’t discussed her move just yet. The preview for the upcoming episode from PEOPLE saw Robyn Brown upset with Meri over her more permanent relocation. “There’s no question, Robyn, he’s done with me,” Meri said. Robyn pleaded, “Please, figure it out with us here.”

Sister Wives continues Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

