Captain Lee Wonders Why Lindsay Hubbard Still Went on Bachelorette Trip

Captain Lee Rosbach has seen a lot of bachelorette parties in his days. But, there’s one that didn’t make a lick of sense for the Stud of the Sea, and that’s Lindsay Hubbard’s.

The former Below Deck captain keeps himself busy by weighing in on the latest happenings in the Bravo universe, but the Carl Radke and Lindsay breakup was personal to him. He was supposed to officiate their wedding. When talking about the Summer House split, Captain Lee had some questions. The biggest question: why would you go on a bachelorette trip when your wedding has been called off?

Captain Lee’s got questions

Although the wedding is definitely not happening, Lindsay spent the last few days partying it up with her bride tribe in Nassau, Bahamas and shared pictures on Instagram. One sentimental post drove home just how special it was for her to take the bachelorette trip.

Lindsay wrote on Instagram, “The way these girls have rallied around me the last 3 weeks, held my hand, sat in showers and cried with me, picked me up, never left my side, never let me feel alone, and then took me on a trip – that was originally planned for completely different reasons – and yet still carried on with this trip because it became more important.”

That’s cute and all, but Captain Lee didn’t understand it. On his podcast, “Salty with Captain Lee,” he weighed in on the bachelorette shenanigans.

“They are going through a tough time — Lindsay and Carl. It is hard to watch. But I guess she is going through with her bachelorette party, but I don’t know if you would call it a bachelorette party right now,” Captain Lee pondered. “I guess they had it in the Bahamas and everyone was dressed in black.”

Captain Lee’s co-host tried to explain to him why it might be therapeutic to take a girls’ trip to the Bahamas after having your highly publicized engagement fall apart. However, Captain Lee just couldn’t wrap his head around it.

He replied, “I don’t think that getting away … if you are trying to get away from something, you do it by going to a party with people who do nothing but remind you of what you are doing there?”

Ultimately, Captain Lee had the same advice as the rest of us watching from the sidelines. He told his co-host, “Well I hope it works out for the both of them.”

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF CAPTAIN LEE’S COMMENTARY ON LINDSAY AND CARL’S SPLIT? WOULD YOU HAVE GONE ON THE BACHELORETTE TRIP IF YOU WERE HER?