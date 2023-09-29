Jamie Lynn Spears Faces Trolling After Dancing with the Stars Debut

Jamie Lynn Spears is still feeling the fallout of her feud with big sis Britney Spears. As she made her Dancing with the Stars debut, Brit’s fans came in hard with the hate. Sadly, her professional dance partner is getting caught in the crossfire.

I mean, this can’t come as a surprise. I know Jamie Lynn came into the show knowing that something like this was going to happen.

Right now, it’s ground zero on social media for her and her pro partner Alan Bersten, who sadly did nothing wrong but dance with Jamie Lynn.

Review bomb

After Jamie Lynn made her DWTS debut, the review bombs flooded in from the legion of Britney fans. People are calling for her to be voted out ASAP and ripping into her for supposedly having no class and doing her sister dirty.

Some choice comments included, “Her signature move is throwing her sister under the bus,” and “Should’ve been called dancing with the stars’ sister this season.” These were just the tip of the iceberg.

As for Alan, the poor guy is caught in the crossfire because he has Jamie Lynn as a partner. That can’t be easy. Comments flooded in that he has no shot at winning this season because of her, and some even said they hope he “drops her” mid-dance. Yikes!

A long season ahead

Britney’s supporters also can’t help but wonder why DWTS would even cast Jamie Lynn at all. But hey, they’re all hate-watching the show to see her, so the ratings boost will probably help.

Naturally, fans would rather see Britney showing off her dance moves than her sister, but that’s not going to happen. The former pop princess is busy sharing her dance moves online whenever she likes (hopefully not with knives!)

Dancing with the Stars continues Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+.

