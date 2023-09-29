Everything That Made the RHOSLC Trixie Motel Trip a Complete Disaster

Fans can always count on drama when a Real Housewives cast goes on vacation. Blowup fights and gossip are usually on the itinerary and this certainly was the case with the recent Real Housewives of Salt Lake City trip to Palm Springs. The women may have planned for a relaxing getaway but the RHOSLC Trixie Motel trip ended up being a total disaster.

Here’s everything that made the vacation more stressful than relaxing.

Angie’s Unexpected Arrival

Newcomer Angie Katsanevas proved she isn’t afraid to ruffle some feathers in her first season as a full-time housewife. The Bravo star was not invited to the Trixie Motel vacation because of her tenuous relationship with the hostess, Meredith Marks. But that didn’t stop her from showing up anyway.

Not only did Angie crash the vacation, but she and co-star Whitney Rose showed up at the motel early to snag the best rooms. Not cool. Meredith was clearly pissed off by Angie’s presence the whole trip, leading to a lot of drama.

The Outfits From Hell

It seems like Meredith’s mission for the trip was to strengthen the bonds of their shaky friendship group. The mother-of-two planned various friendship activities, one of which was visiting a local boutique where the women were tasked with picking out outfits for their fellow cast members.

The idea was nice in theory, but several of the ladies weren’t exactly feeling their looks, leading to some hostility. Lisa Barlow seemed completely mortified by the outfit Meredith picked out for her and proceeded to talk about it for the whole evening. Lisa, if you are trying to get back on Meredith’s good side, trashing her styling the entire trip probably isn’t the best route to take.

Warm & Fuzzy, Cold & Prickly

During a dinner at the Palm Springs restaurant Copley’s, Whitney came up with a game for the girls to play called “Warm and Fuzzy, Cold and Prickly.” Basically, each person had to say one nice thing and one not-so-nice thing about the person sitting next to them. It was giving middle school sleepover.

As you can expect, this game caused a ton of tension. Between Heather Gay saying she doesn’t trust Angie, and Meredith saying Whitney needs to work on her communication skills, the whole thing was so messy. The drama came to a head when newcomer Monica Garcia decided to confront Lisa for incessantly talking about losing her $60,000 ring. Monica felt that Lisa was shoving her privilege in people’s faces and later called the ring talk “tone deaf.”

The ring drama carried on throughout the trip, resulting in a full-on fight at the end, where Monica accused Lisa on not being able to relate to middle-class Americans. Lisa responded by suggesting that middle-class Americans also own $60,000 rings? Hmm. I don’t think so, Lisa.

Meredith vs. Angie

If viewers thought Whitney’s little game was going to be the most dramatic event of the night, they were wrong. After the game, Meredith and Angie got into a huge fight that resulted in Meredith yelling, “YOU CAN LEAVE!” before asking a waiter to call security and escort Angie out of the restaurant.

The whole thing was totally insane, and it wasn’t just because Meredith adopted a British accent halfway through the argument.

Heather Throwing Up in the Van

Someone throwing up always puts a damper on a vacation. At one point during the trip, Heather started to feel sick and ended up throwing up in the van that transported them back to the motel. Not ideal.

Don’t Be a Drag

The most entertaining part of the trip was when Whitney enlisted the help of RuPaul’s Drag Race superstar and owner of the motel, Trixie Mattel, to judge a drag makeup competition. The housewives were tasked with creating their own drag makeup looks for the event.

While some housewives went full-glam, others delivered the bare minimum. Lisa, Meredith, and Mary Cosby stood out for all the wrong reasons by barely trying with their makeup looks. It was disappointing and made the competition a lot less enjoyable.

