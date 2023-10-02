Captain Jason Chambers Says Dating Is ‘So Difficult’ 

Below Deck Down Under’s Captain Jason Chambers might be one of the show’s most beloved yacht bosses of all time. Not only is he good-looking, but Jason also is a reasonable boss who does the right thing. He and Aesha Scott are truly a Below Deck dream team and Bravo should never recast them.

Jason Chambers is also one of Below Deck’s hottest stars ever. Everyone has a crush on Jason and he handles it with grace. Jason recently chatted with Us Weekly about his dating life and how being beloved is only half the battle.

Jason Chambers’s romance woes

Mark Rogers/Bravo via Getty Images

Jason explained that he doesn’t find much time to date between his yachting life and being a co-parent to his seven-year-old daughter. He hopes to change that in 2024 now that his daughter is getting older, and Jason realizes he is, too. “I’m letting it happen organically. I’m not out there dating. I haven’t got time to date,” the captain explained. “If something pops up, something pops up. Hopefully, it pops up soon.”

Captain Jason also isn’t discounting the idea of a boatmance in his future, but he takes a mature approach to it. “If you’re going to have a boat romance, you need to understand that you should work your butt off. Don’t be caught in the galley. Don’t be caught smooching around here. Do your job, save your romance for when you go out and there’s a time and a place. That’s maturity,” Jason said. He gets more attractive the more he talks.

He equates a yachting environment to an office space, so he takes professionalism seriously. However, Jason can’t deny that the close quarters naturally lead to budding relationships. “You don’t go into the cubicle and waste your time smooching there when you should be presenting on the PowerPoint something,” Jason said. “We don’t get to go home. I don’t think you can rule it out because don’t we all need a bit of love? We all need a little bit of romance.” Make Jason Chambers the next Bachelor — there are surely plenty of eligible women who would readily line up to date him.

