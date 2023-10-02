Lisa Barlow Reveals What Happened to Her $60K Ring

Lisa Barlow of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City revealed the fate of her stunning $60,000 diamond ring. On a recent episode of Season 4, she ran into some airport drama.

The 48-year-old entrepreneur lost her gorgeous piece of jewelry in an airport bathroom while on a Palm Springs girl’s trip with her RHOSLC castmates. She was devastated by the financial and emotional loss.

She told Daily Mail Australia that the ring wasn’t insured. “I did get a replacement, but it was so upsetting,” she revealed.

Instant panic

Once she realized she was missing the ring, Lisa panicked and did everything she could to look for it. This included completely undressing herself in the toilet to ensure it didn’t get caught in her clothes.

“I was screaming,” she admitted, and the other women in the bathroom chipped in to help her find her sparkly treasure.

“They even took the toilet off the wall to make sure it didn’t go in there,” the Vida Tequila businesswoman shared. But alas, it was nowhere to be found.

And while she now has a replacement, that certainly was a painful and expensive lesson to learn.

A new season

As for RHOSLC’s new season, Lisa mentioned that the show is a lot less “toxic” this time, thanks to the exit of Jen Shah. Jen was convicted of fraud and is currently serving time in prison.

“With that element gone, you just get to focus on the issues with them magnified because there’s not something huge overshadowing everything,” she explained. But, of course, even without Jen, drama remains.

Speaking of drama, Lisa recently made a dig at new cast member Monica Garcia. Monica is definitely ruffling feathers by attacking Lisa for her “privilege.”

In glorious passive-aggressive fashion, Lisa sniped back. “I think I should buy her a Louis Vuitton bag so she can not feel so bad that she doesn’t have one,” she said.

And she didn’t stop there. She claimed to be put off by Monica because of their early interactions. She suggested Monica focus on elevating her life rather than tearing others down. I’m no expert, but Lisa sounds like the one tearing down at the moment.

As for Angie Katsanevas, the show’s other newcomer, Lisa shared that the brunette has likewise ruffled feathers with her outspoken antics.

“I like Angie a lot, but she came in super hot,” Lisa said.

Guess we’ll have to see if that fire will keep burning or the flame will get squashed by the other ladies.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City continues Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

