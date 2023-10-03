Bethenny Frankel Pitched Reality Show With NeNe Leakes

Bethenny Frankel revealed that she tried to pitch a show with her and NeNe Leakes.

The former Real Housewives of New York star shocked the world when she released her two-part podcast interview with NeNe last week. As you know, both NeNe and Bethenny are former Bravo employees who have been airing their dirty laundry.

For NeNe, it started when she was fired after Season 12 and offered a measly six-episode contract for Season 13. As for Bethenny, she’s been coming for Bravo and Andy Cohen since her tense homecoming on Watch What Happens Live.

But before B’s beef with Bravo and Andy, the reality star said she tried to pitch a show starring her and NeNe.

B’s big pitch!

During her sit-down with the Real Housewives of Atlanta OG, Bethenny revealed she wanted to collaborate with NeNe.

It was “a show called Ebony & Ivory where we get in an RV and go across the country from each of our perspectives.” Any longtime Housewives fans will know this closely resembles the plot for the spinoff between NeNe and Kim Zolciak that never happened.

B said she spoke with production companies that “had relationships with Bravo,” but they had to drop out because of NeNe’s lawsuit against the network. “We can’t touch it; she’s suing,” she said.

A show starring these two would’ve been one for the history books. However, because of the current state of their relationships with Andy and NBCUniversal, seeing these two on anything Bravo-related feels like a very distant dream.

But we’ve seen what Bethenny can get done just by speaking out. So, with her on NeNe’s side, who knows what fans could get from these two in the future?

TELL US — WOULD YOU HAVE WATCHED A SHOW WITH BETHENNY AND NENE? DO YOU HOPE THEY CAN RETURN TO REALITY TV?