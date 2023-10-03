Brandi Glanville ‘Blew up Like a Basketball’ Before Collapsing and Hospitalization

Details are finally coming out about Brandi Glanville’s overnight stay at the hospital. People were obviously thinking one way about how she started and how she ended up there – but Brandi did have an actual medical situation.

It wasn’t drinking or anything unsavory, thankfully, but it was a reaction to being incredibly stressed out. Her son was put in the position of calling 911 for his mom, and none of us ever wants our kids to go through something like that. Now ET shares what really happened to put Brandi out of commission.

The stress-induced Angioedema of it all

Over the weekend Brandi collapsed at her home in front of her son, who had to call an ambulance. She was taken to the hospital and was released the next day after observation. It turns out she had a case of stress-induced angioedema and it was definitely no laughing matter.

She became incredibly swollen in her face which “blew up like a basketball.” The swelling radiated to her eyes and impaired her vision so much she was unable to see. At that point, she collapsed and medical intervention was needed.

Angioedema is basically severe swelling. If you recognize the word “edema” in it, you might already know how awful it can be. So you kind of look like you stuck your head in a wasp nest without doing anything at all. Triggers for Angioedema are physical or emotional stress or emotional upheaval. Treatment usually includes antihistamines or Epinephrine (you know, the EpiPen).

An insider shared, “Brandi’s been under so much stress since The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip drama started with Caroline Manzo. She hasn’t been able to work since the false claims were brought against her and now it’s taking a toll on her physically. She is back home and resting after spending the night in the hospital.”

Once Brandi’s swelling was reduced and she could see again, she updated her followers on social media. Thankfully her episode passed and hopefully she has an extra pack of Zyrtec or two sitting around now just in case.

