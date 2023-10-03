Monica Garcia Reveals Current Relationship With Ex-Husband After Brother-In-Law Affair

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City newbie Monica Garcia is struggling to fit into the group. She wept while recalling buying a Louis Vuitton purse just to feel comfortable around the other ladies. It’s a stretch to say that she and Angie K. are friends. Other than that, there seems to be little cohesion to the group other than Monica’s links to Jen Shah.

Perhaps there will be a camaraderie as Monica peels back the layers and reveals more about her life. But for now, her recent revelation that she conducted an 18-month-long affair with her brother-in-law drew little empathy.

Monica said fans will be “shocked”

On the September 26th episode, Monica revealed her less-than-reputable past to the group, adding that she ex-communicated from the Mormon Church over it.

But interestingly, the affair was not the cause of Monica’s divorce from ex-husband Mike Garcia. The two first divorced in 2013. Then, they reunited. Finally, they filed for a second time. Monica told E! News the reason why.

“You guys are going to be shocked when you discover the real reasons why we’re actually getting a divorce now,” Monica explained. “Because it’s not because of the affair.”

The former couple share four children. And Monica credits Mike’s role in fatherhood. Perhaps that’s why they reconciled and stayed together as long as they did.

“My ex and I are great co-parents together,” Monica explained. “He is a wonderful dad and provider and we just weren’t good together and that’s OK. He calls and checks on me. He’ll see something in the news and he’ll get defensive and be like, ‘That’s not even true!’ I am the mother of his children and we’ll always love and respect each other because of that.”

“Hopefully I get the chance to clear things up and explain timelines, but the people in my life have already known about this,” she added. “They’ve already known about the affair, they’ve already known about the excommunication and we’ve all had the time to process this information already.”

Perhaps there will be more revealed about Monica’s marriage during the remainder of RHOSLC Season 4. She certainly hints that matters will make more sense at the end of the season.

Monica added, “It is something that I’m telling these women for the first time but it was not something that I was nervous sharing. Because, as you’ll see throughout the season and hopefully at reunion, you’ll be able to put pieces together and I understand more so why it’s easier for me to discuss.”

Catch The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT MONICA AND MIKE’S DIVORCES? ARE YOU INTERESTED TO SEE MORE ABOUT THEIR RELATIONSHIP ON THE SHOW?