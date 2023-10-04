Basketball Wives Drops Trailers for OG Series and Orlando Spinoff

Trust, it was WORTH THE WAIT ? The city of angels is getting a NEW energy and it's a SPICY supertrailer you don't want to miss!



Catch the return of #BasketballWives MONDAY OCT 9 at 9/8c only on @VH1 ? pic.twitter.com/0I5ODaUjKS — Basketball Wives (@BasketballWives) October 4, 2023

Basketball Wives is back with a revamped look, a new crew, and an all-new city. The series returns to VH1 on Monday, October 9. It stars veteran cast members Shaunie O’Neal, Jennifer Williams, and Jackie Christie. This season will also showcase the return of Evelyn Lozada — another OG who’s returning after a hiatus.

For those who don’t keep up with the show, the series started in 2010 and has since expanded into quite the franchise. The spinoff, filmed in Los Angeles, was a staple on the network and featured Draya Michele and Malaysia Pargo.

Even though they brought the heat, this latest season should be just as explosive. A description of the newest batch of episodes reads, “The MVPs return to the court, but when life’s challenges and relationship problems are exposed, the ladies must band together to keep everything from imploding.”

And if that doesn’t sound exciting enough, Basketball Wives fans are getting double the dosage.

Basketball Wives Orlando

Ready, set, go! Meet your starting lineup! ?#BBWOrlando premieres MONDAY OCT 9 at 10/9c right after an all-new Basketball Wives L.A. ? pic.twitter.com/Xb8julDp35 — VH1 (@VH1) September 28, 2023

After the return of the OG series, VH1 will air their newest spinoff, Basketball Wives Orlando. This series will feature a handful of new faces; however, most viewers are excited about Mehgan James. She’s a former Bad Girls Club cast member known for going out with the biggest bang in the show’s history.

Of course, she’s gone on to do other work, notably a season of BBW LA in 2015. But since then, watchers have been waiting for her reality TV return, and we finally got it. Although we expect her to have matured since her days on BGC, we sure hope she’s bringing some of the same energy.

Basketball Wives LA and Basketball Wives Orlando will premiere back-to-back on October 9 from 9/8c on VH1.

TELL US – ARE YOU EXCITED FOR BASKETBALL WIVES? WHICH CAST MEMBER ARE YOU LOOKING FORWARD TO SEEING MOST?