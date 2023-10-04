Real Housewives of Miami Season 6 Trailer Unveiled: Lisa Hochstein Comes in Hot

The trailer for Real Housewives of Miami Season 6 has arrived, and boy does it deliver. There’s drama in every corner, with Lisa Hochstein getting into a number of different fights amid her bitter divorce battle. But, you’ll of course want to see it all for yourself. So check out the trailer below!

Miami turns up the heat

Whew! Where to start? The teaser opens with a trio of trouble. We see Lisa go head-to-head with Alexia Echevarria; Marysol Patton and Adriana de Moura in a war of words; and Larsa Pippen in conflict with Guerdy Abraira’s husband, Russell. All this before Guerdy whips off her wig to reveal she has shaved her head, ahead of undergoing chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer.

It’s going to be an emotional season as we watch Guerdy go through her journey. She has been open about her diagnosis with fans, and now we’re going to get to see some of what she and her family are going through. Big love out to Guerdy, because it can’t be easy sharing all of that with the world, being followed by cameras in some of your toughest moments.

Elsewhere, we see Lisa shopping for a new home after being kicked out of her shared mansion with Lenny Hochstein. That’s gonna be a while thing. Dr. Nicole Martin and her hubby are also checking out some new property, though it may be a boat! Alexia could also need to checkout the market and downsize if those financial straits are as dire as it seems.

Julia Lemigova is singing for some reason, and comes under fire from wife Martina Navratilova for not asking about treatment she underwent for her own cancer diagnosis three days prior. Honestly, now that we know Martina is cancer-free, I’d be happy seeing close to NOTHING of her in the season. Her anti-trans rhetoric, which now appears to be seeping into anti-drag rhetoric on social media, has totally switched me off.

Lisa’s also fighting with Kiki Barth. Exactly why they’re going toe-to-toe remains to be seen, but it looks as if it’s going to end in hilarity (at least for viewers). We’ll also be treated to more of Larsa’s relationship with Marcus Jordan. Aren’t we lucky!

Finally, the trailer revealed that The Real Housewives of Miami returns to Bravo on November 1.

