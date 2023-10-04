RHOSLC’s Shawn Trujillo and Angie Katsanevas Respond to Rumors He’s Had Gay Affairs

You want to go there with the husband? Well, prepare for the husband (and his wife) to clap back. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City just took a frustratingly homophobic turn when newbie Monica Garcia brought up rumors speculating about Angie Katsanevas’ husband, Shawn Trujillo. He owns a salon, and the ladies are claiming that he’s had gay affairs.

We’ve seen this silly trope one too many times on The Real Housewives. It’s problematic, and on Watch What Happens Live, the RHOSLC couple got a chance to respond to the nastiness and the rumors. They’re ready to shut it down for good.

Setting the record straight

Andy Cohen gave Shawn and Angie the floor to address the rumors about Shawn’s sexuality. When talking about the subject, Andy acknowledged how harmful this trope is, calling it one of the “grossest” things to happen on the show. He admitted that it’s frustrating when speculation about someone’s sexuality comes up. Then, Shawn had the perfect response to the rumors.

“For me, it’s not a gay-straight thing, it’s an infidelity thing,” Shawn explained. “You know, we love our gay community, we’ve been embedded in it for 30 years now just based on what we do for business. But you know, I’m here to support Angie, and I’ll take the hits.”

We stan a supportive husband ready to roll with the punches for the sake of The Real Housewives. But seriously, these types of accusations aren’t cool. He shouldn’t have to be talking about his sexuality.

Chasing relevancy

Angie also talked to Hollywood Life about the problematic rumors surrounding her family this season, and she slammed her castmates for what she says are complete and total lies. In her opinion, Meredith Marks and Monica conspired to come up with this storyline, in an attempt to be relevant.

“They are in it together,” Angie theorized before taking a direct shot at Meredith. “I definitely think that focusing on someone’s sexuality is disgusting, especially as a mother of a gay son.”

Angie continued to reiterate that she and her husband are fierce allies of the gay community and have been for decades. She was adamant that she and her hubby have a strong marriage with zero infidelity. She said the rumors are “lies” that have “never existed in Salt Lake City,” apparently until now.

“I am Salt Lake City,” Angie declared. “So I feel very confident going forward that these girls need this, and I don’t. So if this is what you need to have a storyline — go for it.”

