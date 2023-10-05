Kim Zolciak Selling Kroy Biermann’s Designer Sneakers Amid House Foreclosure

It would appear Kim Zolciak has woken up and smelled the bankruptcy. Perhaps it was the recent call to the police. Or the second divorce hearing from a few days ago. That second hearing was the first for the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum since she failed to attend the initially scheduled court proceedings.

But whatever the reason, Kim is now aware that she needs cash. For a while, it seemed like her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, was the more reasonable between them. Kroy insisted on responsible spending, looking to sell the house, and hoped Kim would use her reality TV return to help the family financially.

The house showed up on Zillow for a bit, but the listing was fake. Fans speculate that Kroy still wants to sell the house, but until details emerge from the latest divorce hearing, no one will know the status of that endeavor. In the meantime, Kim knows she needs finances.

Kim Zolciak sells personal belongings (again)

On October 3, Kim took to her Instagram Stories to advertise some of her shoes along with her husband’s. She showed her followers a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes and a pair of Dior sneakers, each belonging to Kroy and each going for $600. Kim was also selling one of her pairs for $600—a set of black Balmain heels.

Meanwhile, a pair of her Gucci boots were going for $1,250. She assured Instagram users that the shoes were either never worn or only worn once (it’s Bethenny Frankel’s makeup all over again). This isn’t the first time Kim has attempted online sales to scrape together some cash.

During the first divorce saga, Kim sold her wigs online for as much as $2,750 and some of her handbags. She also overstepped with her daughter, Brielle Biermann, selling her Louis Vuitton duffle bag for $20,000, as well as a couple of Chanel purses. At the time, Kim said she was “cleaning out [Brielle’s] closet, kinda, without her authorization.”

TELL US – DO YOU THINK KIM IS AUTHORIZED TO SELL KROY’S SHOES? WHAT OPTIONS DOES SHE HAVE AT THIS POINT?