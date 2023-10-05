Married at First Sight Season 17 Location and Release Date Revealed

Season 16 of Married at First Sight was a bit of a mess. Of the five couples in Nashville, only one decided to stay married. Not very impressive. But, we’re looking ahead to the future. Where will Married at First Sight Season 17 premiere, and which city are we headed to now?

When is Season 17 of MAFS premiering?

Season 17 of MAFS will premiere on October 18. It airs on Lifetime. The series will be set in Denver, Colorado, for this go around. Fun fact: this is the show’s first time in Colorado.

A call for cast members was put out in October 2022 by the show’s production company, Kinetic Content. The matching process is a lot. Hopeful contestants are interviewed, complete questionnaires, and even have home visits.

In July 2022, expert Pastor Calvin Roberson told In Touch, “I know it’s a TV docuseries, but I’m more concerned about whether they can make it for the long haul.” If you watched the last few seasons, something has gone off the rails. We have newlyweds who want to live in their own apartments after the experiment ends. And some that want their own apartment during the experiment.

The teaser clip was juicy and filled with anxiety. It said five brides will meet their prospective husbands at the altar, but “only four will come out married.” Someone is jilted at the altar? Yikes! We have a runner!

In addition, a man’s voice stated, “It’s a failure.” And a woman said, “I don’t think I can do this.”

Who is rumored to be headed to the altar?

The fan account mafsfan has listed the rumored cast members. Nothing has been confirmed yet. The possible couples are Michael and Chloe, Austin and Rebecca, Orion and Lauren, Brennan and Emily, and Cameron and Clare.

It sounds like Denver will be a wild one for MAFS fans.

