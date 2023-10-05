Tamra Judge Accuses Andy Cohen of Sending ‘D*ck Pics’ on Snapchat

It’s hard to imagine that Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 has panned out for Tamra Judge the way she might’ve hoped. Bravo touted her return with a lot of fanfare. The network probably expected her to be a big draw for Season 17.

But in the end, it was Tamra’s nemesis, Jennifer Pedranti, who received the majority of the positive press. Many viewers grew tired of her antics against Jenn, especially as the RHOC newbie shared her side of things.

So, Tamra was ripe for more than a few freakouts at the RHOC reunion. Little did anyone know that one of those moments of anger would be directed at Andy Cohen.

Tamra left Andy saying, “Excuse me?”

In the middle of an argument with Jenn, Tamra said, “Who the f*ck sends d*ck pics on Snapchat at 47 years old?” The unexpected outburst caused a brief silence (likely out of confusion), and Heather Dubrow jumped in to say, “That’s not fair, who cares?” Tamra pointed to Andy and said, “You do.” Andy paused again before saying, “Excuse me?”

Tamra then reiterated, “You totally do.” Andy just said once more, “Excuse me, Tamra,” with a hint of playfulness in his tone. The good news is, he didn’t take it too personally. But Heather had the correct take here — who cares? If Andy has a consenting partner, it’s nobody else’s business what he chooses to send to them.

Fans pretty immediately blasted Tamra for the bizarre outburst. Everyone pointed out the hypocrisy in her trying to be a moral paragon when it came to nudity. The accusation was also labeled as classic Tamra behavior. In a season of Orange County where the veteran has been reaching so much at Jenn, this was just seen as another reach to deflect from her behavior.

Part 2 of the Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 reunion airs on October 11 at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT DID YOU THINK OF TAMRA’S OUTBURST? WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ON THE REUNION SO FAR?