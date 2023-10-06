Olivia Flowers Questions Timing of Taylor Ann Green and Austen Kroll’s Hookup

Olivia Flowers is building the timeline of Taylor Ann Green and Austen Kroll’s relationship on the latest episode of Southern Charm. Something’s not quite adding up for her.

“Taylor told me that she and Austen had a conversation about possibly being in a relationship,” Olivia told Shep Rose, who is not only Taylor’s ex but also Austen’s best friend. “The timeline of it, though … is what knocked the wind out of me.”

Olivia also dated Austen last year (omg, this show is more incestuous than my friend group in high school). She pointed out that Taylor and Austen’s chat took place “after New York,” when the cast reunited to film the Season 8 reunion in September 2022. At the time, Olivia and Austen had just recently ended their relationship but were still talking about trying to work things out.

A messy, tangled mess

Paul Cheney/Bravo

Olivia continued to fill in the blanks for Shep, following a conversation with Taylor. “She’s like, ‘I went to my brother to talk about it,'” she shared. “[Austen] went to his sister to talk about it. It’s crazy.”

Shep, who dated Taylor for two years before ending their relationship in July 2022, seemed stunned by Olivia’s story. “That’s crazy,” he commented. “Running it by people means there was more than just a friendship.”

“I don’t know what to say,” he added. “Maybe she just needed some arms to run into? But for him to be those arms, considering you and me is f***ing reprehensible.”

Olivia sought out friend Leva Bonaparte as a sounding board for Taylor’s revelations. She told Leva that there was a time following the New York reunion when Taylor had considered dating Austen. She pointed out that the discussion between Taylor and Austen happened around the time “when [Austen and I] were in the thick of talking about fixing things with us.”

“That’s the part that just feels gross,” Olivia admitted. The idea of Taylor and Austen sneaking around behind everyone’s backs was disturbing.

Denials and shady timelines

“During this time that [Taylor’s] saying they had a conversation,” Olivia continued, “I was in California for three days. The entire time I was gone, Austen was reaching out to me and telling me to give him another chance.”

“Taylor was a huge reason why I chose to forgive him,” Olivia added. “Then a week later, he suddenly has a change of heart.”

Meanwhile, Taylor told Austen that it was “well within my right” to consider taking their friendship to the next level. “When Austen and I had that conversation,” Taylor confessed, “Shep and I had been broken up for about two months. Austen and Olivia … were they ever together? It was very confusing. I just never knew where exactly they were. At that moment in time, they were not on speaking terms.”

But when Shep confronted Taylor about Austen, Taylor adamantly denied anything happened, saying, “I’ve never been close to hooking up with Austen!”

When it was discovered that Austen and Taylor had had some kind of “sleepover,” the Trop Hop founder stuck with his story that everything was innocent. But Shep confronted Austen and asked directly, “If you all hooked up would you tell me?”

To which Austen lamely responded, “Define hooked up … ”

Ba Ba Doo, Ba Ba Dee. We’ll just have to wait till next week to find out.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

