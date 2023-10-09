Meredith Marks Reveals How She Was Cast on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has been a favorite among Bravo viewers since day one. The casting was excellent, especially with the drama between Mary Cosby and Jen Shah. It was also interesting to learn more about the Mormon faith from former church members Heather Gay and Whitney Rose.

Meredith Marks staked her claim as the RHOSLC favorite. Most drama circles back to her. And Lisa Barlow works hard to be in her graces. Meredith also earned fans’ admiration by advocating for the LGBTQIA+ community.

The fashion designer has a way of standing her ground that keeps friends and enemies coming back for more. Meredith feels like a perfect fit for the show. And on a recent interview, the reality TV star revealed how she was cast for RHOSLC in the first place.

Meredith was surprised when asked to do a Skype with producers

Sofia Franklin had Meredith on her podcast, Sofia With An F, to discuss the conception of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. A snippet of the conversation was shared via TikTok.

“I got a text message,” Meredith revealed. “She said, ‘My husband’s friend from college is a producer and they wanted to do a reality show in Utah. Will you talk to them?'”

Meredith agreed to speak to the producer. She thought it would be more of a professional discussion.

“I thought because I had a store on Main Street, they wanted to, kind of, just chat and get some ideas,” the boutique owner explained.

“And then they were like, ‘Well can you do a Skype?’ And I was like, ‘Oh it doesn’t sound like you’re just picking my brain, why would we get on a Skype?’ And that’s when I realized they were casting me,” the RHOSLC star continued.

Once cast, Meredith and the other Real Housewives were kept in the dark about what their project was.

Meredith dished, “I did not know it was Housewives. We did not find that out until, maybe six weeks before we started filming season one.”

“So you just knew there was a show?” Sofia prompted.

“About career-oriented women in Utah,” Meredith confirmed.

Well, no one could be sure what kind of career Jen was involved in. But she’s now in federal prison. All the more to laugh about the cover now.

Catch the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

