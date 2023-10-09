Paris Hilton’s Memoir Being Turned Into Scripted Series

After a long hiatus from television, Paris Hilton is back. Well, sort of. The iconic socialite is bringing her memoir to the television masses. But don’t expect a redo of The Simple Life.

ET has confirmed that Paris’ 2023 aptly titled memoir, Paris: The Memoir, is going to adapted into a television series. A24 Films, the studio responsible for the upcoming Priscilla Presley biopic, Priscilla, inked a six-figure deal with Paris.

Speaking her truth

When it came to writing the memoir itself, Paris took an incredibly candid approach. She told ET back in March, “This has just been the most therapeutic experience of my life, putting it all out there.”

Paris continued, “[There are] just so many emotions and just so many experiences that I endured and tried to forget, but writing them all out and putting them out there has just made me feel just really incredible.”

The former reality star also released the successful documentary in 2020, This is Paris. Which despite the painful nature of her experiences, ended up being a positive force in her life. “I feel incredibly empowered [after writing this book], and to read everything that I went through and how resilient and brave I am.”

Paris shared, “My documentary, This Is Paris, was the first time that I was vulnerable and spoke about so many things that I went through, and in the past two and a half years, just how much impact it’s made on others and helping change laws and really just being the hero that I always needed when I was a little girl. I couldn’t be prouder.”

Motherhood and moving forward

Paris welcomed her first child, Phoenix, in January. Which has given her a fresh perspective on who she is. She noted, “I know that Phoenix would be proud of his mom and how strong she is. And also just letting others know that they’re not alone and feeling comfortable telling their stories – I think there is just so much power in coming forward with your truth.”

Paris concluded, “The media has controlled my narrative for over two decades and nobody knew the true story, so I just felt like it was time to really say what’s true.”

