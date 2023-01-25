Kathy Hilton’s Daughter Paris Hilton Welcomes A Baby Boy With Her Husband!

Well, well, well, it looks like Paris Hilton has been busy doing things other than defending her mom Kathy Hilton from any nasty Real Housewives of Beverly Hills rumors. Sometimes the best kept secrets make the best surprises. Paris is starting 2023 with a big one.

After spending most of her adult years in the limelight, partying and creating an image that was literally everywhere except for Siberia in the 90’s, Kathy’s little girl is all grown up. Yes, Paris is clearing her closets of any old, lingering velour sweatsuits and making room for… baby shoes. In a shocking announcement, Paris revealed she and husband Carter Reum have become parents to a baby boy. 1990’s me is cautiously optimistic.

People has all of the details of their little bundle of joy. Paris said, “It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other. We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.” The wee one was delivered via surrogate. The date of birth was not provided.

On January 24, 2023 Paris posted a photo to Instagram of a close-up baby hand gripping her thumb. She wrote, “You are already loved beyond words.” Paris has been an aunt to her siblings’ kids, but this will be her first venture into motherhood. Back in December, Paris told People that she and Carter began IVF during the height of the pandemic.

“We started going and doing it like a few months in because the world was shut down,” Paris explained. “We knew we wanted to start a family, and I was like, ‘This is perfect timing. Usually, I’m on a plane 250 days out of the year, and let’s just get all of the eggs stocked and ready,’ and we have tons of them just waiting.”

Paris and Carter were engaged back in February 2021. They were later married in November 2022. Carter has known the Hilton family for years, so at least he isn’t someone that is easily frightened. Paris did an episode of Nikki Bella and Brie Bella’s podcast, The Bellas Podcast, last April. Paris said, “I love being married. I just feel like I finally found my perfect match and I just feel so safe.”

The newlywed added, ”I finally have my home and I just can’t wait to start a family and have kids.” Children had been a topic of conversation between Paris and Carter since the beginning of their relationship. She also mentioned they would “love to have twins.” The couple are hoping to have 3 or 4 kiddos total.

Cheers to Paris and Carter and congrats to Kathy for being a nana again! Now we will wait to find out if Kyle Richards was lucky enough to score an invite to Kathy’s house for a baby shower.

