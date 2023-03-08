In New Memoir, Paris Hilton Reveals She Tried To Sneak Teenaged Khloé Kardashian Into A Nightclub Disguised As Someone Else

For fans of reality television, seeing famous families such as the Kardashians and the Hiltons taking over our screens was no surprise in the early days. These families practically RUN the “famous for being famous” trend in Hollywood and no one does it better.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians premiered in 2007 and introduced us to the shenanigans this elite family would put us through for years to come. The family dealt with Kim Kardashian’s sex tape drama with Ray J. They also pulled pranks, showcased family drama, and highlighted serious topics.

When viewers first met the family during the early 2000s, most of the group were already adults. Except for Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. I wonder what their show would’ve been like if we saw some moments from Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Rob Kardashian’s childhood.

Well, we may have just received the perfect glimpse. People reported that in a new excerpt of Paris Hilton’s book, Paris: The Memoir, the heiress recounted attempting to usher younger Khloé and others into a nightclub.

“One night I tried to smuggle my sister Nicky, our cousin Farrah [Aldjufrie] and our friend Khloé Kardashian into Bar One,” she wrote. “Khloé and Farrah were little middle-school girls, so I did Khloé up with full makeup, a long red wig and a floppy black hat.”

If that wasn’t enough, Paris revealed she even made Khloé go by a different name: Betsey Johnson. But that wasn’t sufficient. As Paris detailed, the group couldn’t even make it through the front door. “I put Farrah on top of somebody’s shoulders with a big trench coat,” Paris recalled. “We put so much effort into our disguises, we were shocked when we didn’t get past the velvet rope.”

I would have LOVED to see this moment play out on KUWTK several years ago. Imagine how funny it would be to see socialite Paris Hilton sneaking the younger generation of celebs into a nightclub dressed in funny disguises. Since we can’t play it back now, we’ll just have to relish in Paris’ memoir for the memories.

[Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/Peacock]