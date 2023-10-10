Rachel Leviss Is ‘Letting Go’ by Selling Pump Rules Clothes and Donating the Cash to a Mental Health Organization

Rachel Leviss has turned a corner. In honor of World Mental Health Day (October 10), she’s “letting go” of clothing/accessories “that are a little bit triggering.” Namely, infamous Vanderpump Rules items such as her TomTom hoodies and the lightning bolt necklace she bought during Season 10. The clothing and accessories are being auctioned off on eBay, with proceeds going to NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Fancy a piece of Scandoval?

If you want to get your hands on a slice of Bravo history, you can bid on the TomTom hoodies HERE. The lightning bolt necklace is available HERE. At the time of writing, bids are flooding in! So, you might have to part with a hefty chunk of cash to secure them!

NAMI is an incredible grassroots mental health organization, and the largest in the nation. It is “dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.” That means providing resources for those who are struggling with their mental health, or know of somebody who needs a helping hand.

“I am currently in the process of letting go … of the things that no longer serve me … and as I’m cleaning out my closet I have a found a few items that are a little bit triggering, and I just don’t wanna see them,” Rachel explained on her Instagram Stories. She continued: “I don’t wanna have them in my possession. I will never wear them again.

“So, in honor of World Mental Health Day today, I am creating a fundraiser. All of the proceeds will go to NAMI, which is the National Alliance of Mental Illness, and it’s all about creating a better mindset, changing your environment, so that you can set yourself up for success. Yeah, I’m about that right now.”

Whatever you think of Rachel, she is undoubtedly doing a great thing. She also looks fantastic. Yay for moving on! Other Bravolebrities should take note.

