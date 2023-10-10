Shannon Beador Officially Getting Treatment After DUI Arrest

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador is going back to work amid her recent DUI and hit-and-run arrest. After drinking too much and getting behind the wheel with her dog in the car and thankfully not killing anyone, Shannon has been weighing her options on getting help.

Some people thought this would be a wake-up call for Shannon. Others believed she would basically blow the incident off because she didn’t want to acknowledge her alcohol problem. It looks like Shannon is moving forward with some type of treatment but she’ll still have time for Tres Amigas. Shocking. TMZ has the scoop.

Will Shannon learn anything from this?

There will be no intensive in-patient treatment for Shannon. She is getting help after her DUI, but she’ll continue touring with Tres Amigas. Because I cannot think of a better way to navigate sobriety and healing than a tour of bars.

Insiders say Shan is “taking responsibility and accountability” after she decided to test one of her nine lemon lives. Currently, Shannon is involved with an outpatient behavioral wellness program with an alcohol component.

While Shannon will continue with Tres Amigas, because god forbid anyone take time off from that highly coveted performance, Shannon will allegedly not be drinking. Apparently, the content of the show will focus more on Shannon’s “friendship” with two people who have publicly hated her in the past.

Shannon’s arrest came after she allegedly fought with boyfriend John Janssen and then decided to take a nice drive with Archie. She ran into the front of someone’s home and then proceeded to try and throw off the cops by parking in the middle of the road. At that time Shannon thought it would be best to pretend she was walking her dog. Police took her off the streets before she could hurt herself further or injure others.

Despite the DUI arrest, it’s assumed Shannon will return to RHOC next year because we would rather be filmed than properly take care of ourselves.

